Spain's Santander posts 37 pct rise in Q2 profit on Brazil boost
July 28, 2017 / 5:12 AM / in 2 hours

Spain's Santander posts 37 pct rise in Q2 profit on Brazil boost

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Banco Santander posted on Friday a 37 percent increase in second-quarter net profit from a year earlier, in line with analysts' forecasts and boosted by a solid performance in its largest market, Brazil.

Santander - which consolidated Banco Popular in its accounts for the first time since it took over the troubled Spanish lender on June 7 - reported net profit of 1.75 billion euros ($2.05 billion)in the period April to June. Analysts had forecast a net profit of 1.74 billion euros.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 8.6 billion euros, up 2.4 percent from the first quarter of 2017. ($1 = 0.8557 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Sarah White)

