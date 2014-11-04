FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Santander nine-month profit rises 32 pct, beats forecast
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 4, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Santander nine-month profit rises 32 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s biggest bank Santander on Tuesday posted a 32 percent rise in nine-month net profit from a year earlier, beating forecasts, as charges set aside against problematic debts fell from a year ago.

Santander said net profit was 4.36 billion euros (5.45 billion US dollar) in the period, above the 4.29 billion euros expected by analysts in a Reuters poll and despite income from lending growing slightly less than expected.

Its third quarter profit came in at 1.61 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7994 euro) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.