Spain's Santander nine-month profit rises 32 pct, beats forecast

MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s biggest bank Santander on Tuesday posted a 32 percent rise in nine-month net profit from a year earlier, beating forecasts, as charges set aside against problematic debts fell from a year ago.

Santander said net profit was 4.36 billion euros (5.45 billion US dollar) in the period, above the 4.29 billion euros expected by analysts in a Reuters poll and despite income from lending growing slightly less than expected.

Its third quarter profit came in at 1.61 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7994 euro) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)