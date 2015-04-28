FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Santander posts 32 pct profit jump in Q1 y/y
April 28, 2015 / 5:17 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Santander posts 32 pct profit jump in Q1 y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 28 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s biggest bank Santander on Tuesday reported a 32 percent rise in first-quarter profit from a year earlier, boosted by rising net earnings from loans and a drop in bad debt charges.

The Spanish lender - which makes most of its money outside its home market and is especially reliant on Britain and Brazil - said profit was 1.717 billion euros ($1.87 billion), in line the 1.714 billion euros expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)

