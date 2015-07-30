FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Santander posts 18 pct rise in Q2 net profit
July 30, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Santander posts 18 pct rise in Q2 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Santander, the euro zone’s biggest bank, on Thursday posted an 18 percent rise in second quarter net profit from a year ago, helped by rising revenues in Britain and the United States.

Santander’s profit came in at 1.71 billion euros ($1.88 billion) in the period, slightly below forecasts for a 1.77 billion. The profit did not include a 835 million-euro gain in Brazil, after Santander reversed charges it set aside in case it was penalised by a tax ruling there.

Net interest income, or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 12 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to 8.3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

