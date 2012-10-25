Santander UK haunted anew by old shipping loans

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Santander’s British arm suffered a fresh blow from the shipping market exposure blighting many banks, taking another big hit on loans inherited from its takeover of Alliance & Leicester five years ago.

Santander UK made a provision of 335 million pounds ($537 million) on corporate loans bought from A&L, notably in shipping, and old Abbey commercial mortgages loans.

“The amount of provision raised reflects increasing losses experienced in these portfolios,” it said on Thursday.

It followed a 368 million pound provision taken in the first half of this year, also mainly due to shipping loans and Abbey commercial mortgages.

Santander said the shipping loan book is now about 1 billion pounds.

Alliance & Leicester was a mid-sized mortgage bank that hit funding trouble during the financial crisis and was bought by Santander in October 2008.

It had a big exposure to shipping loans relative to its size - about 1.5 billion pounds, or about 18 percent of its corporate loan book.

Many banks are struggling to sell or shrink their shipping loans, after a four-year industry slump has left a glut of vessels at a time banks are under pressure to reduce their balance sheets.

Lloyds Banking Group is struggling to shrink its $12 billion shipping loan portfolio, and this month took a near 50 percent loss on the sale of $750 million of loans, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland and Germany’s Commerzbank are making good progress with massive deleveraging plans, but shipping loans are proving problematic.

Those three banks alone held about $60 billion of loans to the sector.

Santander UK reported a pretax profit of 1.1 billion pounds for the nine months to the end of September, up 4 percent on the year, helped by “good” credit quality in its core mortgage, retail unsecured and the corporate loan portfolios.

Profits at the Spanish parent group plunged due to writedowns on bad property investments.