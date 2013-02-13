FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander UK advisory jobs at risk as it reviews unit
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Santander UK advisory jobs at risk as it reviews unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Santander’s UK arm said on Wednesday it is reviewing the future of its bancassurance division, putting around 800 jobs at risk, potentially adding to thousands of staff cuts as banks address new rules clamping down on investment advice.

Santander suspended its investment advice service in December and pulled its advisers “off the road” for more training as tougher new rules were introduced aimed at making financial advice more transparent for customers.

Separately the FSA said on Wednesday it was investigating a major UK lender for possible breaches in the quality of its investment advice, which four industry sources said was Santander UK. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Kirstin Ridley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.