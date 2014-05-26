FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander Brasil sets 20 pct minimum return for ventures -paper
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 26, 2014 / 12:42 PM / 3 years ago

Santander Brasil sets 20 pct minimum return for ventures -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA , the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Banco Santander SA , will only invest in new projects if they can deliver a minimum 20 percent return on capital, the Valor Economico newspaper reported on Monday.

The minimum return target applies to everything the bank does, from the purchase of new units to the opening of branches, Valor said, citing Santander Brasil Chief Executive Jesus Zabalza, who took office last June.

Zabalza plans to focus Santander Brasil’s capital on three areas: agriculture, secured personal loans, and increasing the number and size of businesses that use the bank to handle credit and debit-card transactions, the paper reported.

Zabalza is trying to improve the bank’s performance after reporting an 11.2 percent recurring return on equity in the first quarter of 2013, well below Zabalza’s target, Valor said. The bank is also trying to reverse a decline in its share of the Brazilian credit market, which shrank to 8.5 percent at the end of 2013 from 10.9 percent in 2009.

Units of Spain’s Santander Group own 75 percent of Santander Brasil, according to Santander Brasil’s website.

Santander Brasil officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Roberta Vilas Boas; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.