FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Spain starts proceedings over Santander's Saenz's pardon
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2013 / 4:57 PM / 5 years ago

Bank of Spain starts proceedings over Santander's Saenz's pardon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain said on Monday it had started proceedings to decide whether the Chief Executive of Banco Santander, Alfredo Saenz, will be barred from banking.

Spain’s Supreme Court last month partially annulled a 2011 pardon of a conviction held by Saenz, reviving a long-running case and creating a headache for the central bank, which now has to decide his fate as CEO of the euro zone’s biggest bank.

Although Spanish rules on banking ethics would in most cases bar a person with a criminal record, the Bank of Spain said it could not prejudge the outcome of the proceedings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.