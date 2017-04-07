FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco Santander aims to increase dividend by 5 pct in 2017
April 7, 2017 / 8:11 AM / 4 months ago

Banco Santander aims to increase dividend by 5 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTANDER, Spain, April 7 (Reuters) - Banco Santander's , Spain's biggest bank, aims to pay a dividend of 0.22 euros ($0.2340) per share against 2017 earnings, an increase of 5 percent compared to 2016, Chairman Ana Botin said on Friday.

Botin, speaking at the bank's annual shareholders meeting in the city of Santander, said the bank intended to keep paying three dividends in cash and one in shares or cash, known as a scrip dividend, against this year's earnings.

$1 = 0.9400 euros Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus Berwick

