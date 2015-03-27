Santander will meet U.S. regulatory demands as soon as possible -CEO

SANTANDER, Spain, March 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s largest bank Santander will meet U.S. regulatory demands as soon as possible and aims to strengthen its current position in the country, CEO Jose Antonio Alvarez said during the bank’ shareholder meeting on Friday.

Santander failed a health check earlier this month in the United States for the second year running due to weaknesses in its capital planning processes and U.S regulators ordered it to improve its systems and controls. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)