Spain's Santander had 30 bln eur state debt position at end-Sept
October 25, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Spain's Santander had 30 bln eur state debt position at end-Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s biggest bank Santander on Thursday said it owned around 30 billion euros of Spanish sovereign debt at the end of September.

“When it comes to public debt, exposure to Spanish sovereign debt is around 30 billion euros,” Santander Chief Executive Alfredo Saenz said during a conference call with analysts.

He added the holdings had come down from 35 billion euros in the previous quarter after debt matured.

Saenz also said bad loans would peak across the group towards the end of 2013.

