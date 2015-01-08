Santander sets capital hike price at 6.18 euros per share

MADRID, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander said on Thursday it had set the price of its 7.5 billion euro ($8.84 billion) capital hike at 6.18 euros per share, after it issued over 1.2 billion euros of shares in an accelerated placement.

The price was a discount of nearly 10 percent to the 6.856 euros per share the stock closed at earlier on Thursday, before being suspended. Two sources had earlier said the stock would be sold within a 6.18-6.50 euro per share price range.

Trading in Santander shares will resume on Friday morning.($1 = 0.8480 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Chris Reese)