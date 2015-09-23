Spain's Santander says to keep strengthening capital ratios

MADRID, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander said on Wednesday it aimed to keep increasing its capital levels and that it was looking to reach a return on tangible equity ratio of around 13 percent by 2018 as it gave a longer-term outlook for the business.

Santander aims to have a core capital ratio of over 11 percent by 2018 under the strictest “fully-loaded” international criteria, according to a presentation by Chairwoman Ana Botin to investors in London.

Its “fully-loaded” core capital ratio stood at 9.83 percent at the end of June. Santander had previously said it aimed for a return on tangible equity - a measure of profitability - of 12-14 percent by 2017. (Reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)