Santander UK poaches RBS executive Susan Allen for key role
September 26, 2014 / 11:59 AM / 3 years ago

Santander UK poaches RBS executive Susan Allen for key role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The British arm of Spanish bank Santander has poached Susan Allen from Royal Bank of Scotland to become managing director, UK banking, with responsibility for the strategic direction of the business.

Allen has over 25 years’ experience in banking and has held a variety of senior management positions at RBS, where she most recently led the asset finance, invoice finance and transaction services businesses for corporate clients.

Santander UK is also close to appointing a new chief executive, with deputy CEO Nathan Bostock hot favourite to succeed Ana Botin who recently became chairwoman of the parent bank.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Editing by Anjuli Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
