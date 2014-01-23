Santander says booking 740 mln eur gain from listing of US unit

MADRID, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s biggest bank Santander on Thursday said it would make a 740 million euros net gain from the listing of its Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc unit.

The lender said that 21.6 percent of the unit had been placed in the market at a price of 24 dollars per share, valuing Santander Consumer USA at $8.3 billion.

Of that placement, 4 percent was sold by the bank, which now holds a 60.7 percent stake in Santander Consumer USA, while the rest of the shares sold belonged to other investors.