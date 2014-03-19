FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander Brasil's plan to help boost return on equity -CFO
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

Santander Brasil's plan to help boost return on equity -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 19 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA’s plan to increase debt and reduce excess capital will eventually help the lender deliver higher levels of profitability, Chief Financial Officer Carlos Galan said on Wednesday.

“This capital optimization plan that we concluded in January ... will help us tackle our bank’s biggest Achilles’ heel, profitability readings,” Galan told investors at a shareholder held in Sao Paulo.

Santander Brasil’s return on equity, a gauge of how well the bank spends shareholders’ equity, is the lowest among Brazil’s four largest listed banks. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.