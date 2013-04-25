FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santander Brasil beats first-quarter estimates but defaults soar
April 25, 2013 / 11:26 AM / in 4 years

Santander Brasil beats first-quarter estimates but defaults soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA , the nation’s largest foreign lender, posted first-quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analysts’ expectations.

Recurring profit, or net income excluding one-off items, plunged 14.2 percent to 1.518 billion reais ($755 million) from the prior three months, the bank said in a securities filing. Santander Brasil was expected to earn 1.33 billion reais in the quarter, according to an estimate of 10 analysts in a Thomson Reuters survey.

The profit came despite a surge in bad loan provisions and defaults and a decline in interest income. Late on Wednesday, the lender announced that it had appointed Jesús Zabalza as chief executive officer, replacing Marcial Portela Álvarez.

