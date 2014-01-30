FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander Brasil beats profit estimates as provisions slump
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

Santander Brasil beats profit estimates as provisions slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA on Thursday posted recurring net income of 1.41 billion reais ($577 million) in the fourth quarter, beating earnings estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-off items, was up 0.1 percent compared with the third quarter but down 12.3 percent on an annual basis, according to a securities filing. The poll of eight analysts predicted average recurring profit of 1.329 billion reais for the quarter.

Santander Brasil is the Brazilian subsidiary of Spain’s Banco Santander SA, which also released foruth-quarter results on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.