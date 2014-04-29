FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santander Brasil slightly beats profit forecast in first quarter
April 29, 2014 / 11:00 AM / 3 years ago

Santander Brasil slightly beats profit forecast in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 29 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA posted on Tuesday recurring net income of 1.427 billion reais ($637 million) in the first quarter, slightly above analyst estimates.

Recurring profit, or a measure of net income excluding one-time items, was expected at 1.404 billion reais in the quarter, according to a Reuters poll with five analysts.

Santander Brasil’s loan delinquencies, as measured by the 90-day default ratio, rose to 3.8 percent of outstanding loans in the first quarter, in line with the poll estimates.

$1 = 2.24 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

