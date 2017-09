Jan 9 (Reuters) - Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc , the U.S. consumer-finance arm of Spanish lender Banco Santander SA, is seeking to raise up to $1.56 billlion in an initial public offering.

Santander Consumer expects to price 65.2 million shares between $22 and $24 per share, it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. ()