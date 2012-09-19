FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Santander Holdings sells $600 mln in notes
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 9:51 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Santander Holdings sells $600 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Santander Holdings USA on Wednesday sold
$600 million of senior holding company notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $500 million.
    JP Morgan, Santander and US Bancorp were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SANTANDER HOLDINGS USA 

AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 3 PCT       MATURITY     9/24/2015
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.707   FIRST PAY    3/24/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.103 PCT    SETTLEMENT   9/24/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 275 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.