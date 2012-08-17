FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santander Mexico files for IPO of up to $100 mln
#Market News
August 17, 2012 / 9:55 PM / in 5 years

Santander Mexico files for IPO of up to $100 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Banco Santander’s Mexican unit, Santander Mexico Financial Group, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its American depositary shares.

Reuters publication IFR reported on Thursday that the bank was looking to list up to 25 percent of its Mexican unit in an offering that could range between $3 billion and $4 billion.

Santander, UBS Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank Securities and BofA Merrill Lynch are among the global coordinators to the IPO, the company said in the filing.

The company intends to list its ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BSMX”, the filing said.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

