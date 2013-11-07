FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Salix Pharma agrees to buy Santarus for about $2.6 bln
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 7, 2013 / 9:26 PM / 4 years ago

Salix Pharma agrees to buy Santarus for about $2.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd said it has agreed to buy Santarus Inc for about $2.6 billion to acquire the specialty biopharmaceutical company’s portfolio of gastrointestinal drugs.

The $32 per share offer price is a 37 percent premium to Santarus’ Thursday close of $23.22 on the Nasdaq.

Santarus said it expects the deal - approved by both companies’ boards - to close in the first quarter of 2014.

Santarus also said it expects the acquisition to provide “significant accretion” in 2014. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.