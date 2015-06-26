FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santhera drug gets CHMP recommendation
June 26, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Santhera drug gets CHMP recommendation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 26 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals said the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had recommended approving its Raxone drug for treating Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON).

“We are very excited about the CHMP’s positive opinion, which recognizes the urgent medical need for a treatment for this devastating disease,” Chief Executive Thomas Meier said on Friday.

“We can now execute on our plans to ensure Raxone is made available to patients in the EU as soon as the European Commission marketing authorization is received.”

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Oliver Hirt

