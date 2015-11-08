FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Santos to raise A$3.5 bln through asset, share sales
November 8, 2015 / 9:59 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's Santos to raise A$3.5 bln through asset, share sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Santos Ltd plans to raise A$3 billion ($2.1 billion)through two share sales on Monday, after completing a strategic review in which it rejected a range of offers for assets except a stake in an Australian gas field sold to Japan’s Mitsui & Co.

Santos, scrambling to pay down A$8.8 billion in net debt, had long resisted issuing equity, but it said on Monday it would offer A$3 billion in new stock to existing shareholders and sell A$500 million in new shares to a Chinese private equity firm, Hony Capital.

The private placement is being priced at a 15 percent premium to Santos’ last trade. ($1 = 1.4235 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by Larry King)

