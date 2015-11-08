FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santos suitor Scepter set to walk away due to share sale -source
November 8, 2015

Santos suitor Scepter set to walk away due to share sale -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Santos Ltd’s rebuffed suitor, Scepter, is likely to walk away after Santos opted to sell A$500 million ($351 million) in new shares to a Chinese private equity firm at well below Scepter’s offer price, a source familiar with Scepter’s thinking said on Monday.

Santos, an oil and gas production company, last month rejected an A$7.1 billion takeover proposal from Scepter, a fund backed by the royal families of Brunei and the United Arab Emirates, saying the offer of A$6.88 a share was too cheap.

$1 = 1.4229 Australian dollars Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Peter Cooney

