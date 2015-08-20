FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santos half-year profit slides well below forecasts
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 20, 2015 / 11:17 PM / 2 years ago

Santos half-year profit slides well below forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s Santos Ltd said it expects to start producing at its flagship $18.5 billion Gladstone liquefied natural gas project around late September, as it reported a worse than expected 88 percent drop in half-year profit.

Underlying net profit slumped to A$32 million ($23 million)for the six months to June from A$258 million a year earlier, hit by sliding oil prices and a rise in exploration spending. The result was just over half of what four analysts on average had expected, at around A$58 million.

Santos cut its interim dividend by a quarter to 15 cents a share, but kept a fully underwritten dividend reinvestment plan in place so the funds would not have to be paid out.

Santos, whose share price has slumped by a third this year, is under pressure to cut spending to shore up its balance sheet, after it said it has no plans to raise equity.

Its Gladstone LNG project is one of the world’s first three coal seam gas-to-LNG projects, all located in Australia’s Queensland state, starting up just as oil prices have sunk to 6-1/2 year lows. The slump has depressed prices for LNG, which are linked to oil.

$1 = 1.3633 Australian dollars Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.