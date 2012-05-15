FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santos says third PNG LNG train now probable
May 15, 2012 / 6:25 AM / in 5 years

Santos says third PNG LNG train now probable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADELAIDE, May 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s Santos on Tuesday said an expansion of the Papua New Guinea LNG project to include a third train is now probable given recent gas discoveries in the area.

“There’s a good prospect that we’ll have a train 3, it’s hard to tell when,” Santos chief executive David Knox told reporters.

The Papua New Guinea LNG project is a joint venture between Exxon Mobil, Oil Search, Santos, Japan’s JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration, a unit of JX Holdings, and the Papua New Guinea government.

