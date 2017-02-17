FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Santos sees Caldita-Barossa gas investment decision in late 2018
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2017 / 1:04 AM / 6 months ago

Santos sees Caldita-Barossa gas investment decision in late 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Santos Ltd said partners in the Caldita-Barossa gas fields off northern Australia aim to make a final investment decision in the next two years on whether to develop the project.

The partners, led by ConocoPhillips, plan to start initial engineering and design work in late 2017 and to reach a final investment decision in late 2018 or early 2019, Santos Managing Director Kevin Gallagher told analysts at a results briefing.

ConocoPhillips, Santos and an affiliate of South Korea's SK Holdings Co own Caldita-Barossa, which would supply the Darwin liquefied natural gas plant.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.