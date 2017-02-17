Santos sees Caldita-Barossa gas investment decision in late 2018

MELBOURNE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Santos Ltd said partners in the Caldita-Barossa gas fields off northern Australia aim to make a final investment decision in the next two years on whether to develop the project.

The partners, led by ConocoPhillips, plan to start initial engineering and design work in late 2017 and to reach a final investment decision in late 2018 or early 2019, Santos Managing Director Kevin Gallagher told analysts at a results briefing.

ConocoPhillips, Santos and an affiliate of South Korea's SK Holdings Co own Caldita-Barossa, which would supply the Darwin liquefied natural gas plant.