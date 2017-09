(Corrects shareholding before increase to 19 pct from 18 pct and increased stake to 26.9 pct from 26 pct. The company corrected its statement.)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Sanwil Holding SA :

* Closed-End Fund Agio RB managed by AgioFunds TFI SA increases its stake in the company to 26.9 percent from 19 percent