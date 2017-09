BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chinese construction equipment maker Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd reported a 48.6 fall in its first-half earnings. Sany earned 2.7 billion yuan ($441.14 million) in net income for the January-June period, compared to 5.2 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

($1 = 6.1205 Chinese yuan)