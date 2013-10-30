FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sany Heavy Q3 net profit falls by more than half yr-on-yr
#Industrials
October 30, 2013 / 9:35 AM / 4 years ago

Sany Heavy Q3 net profit falls by more than half yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Construction equipment maker Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd reported a 54.3 percent year-on-year fall in its third-quarter net profit, hit by fierce competition in its oversupplied home market China.

Sany, one of China’s biggest construction machinery manufacturers, said net profit fell to 326.4 million yuan ($53.58 million) in the June-to-September quarter from 714.2 million yuan a year earlier, according to a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

For the first nine months, Sany said net profits were down 49.3 percent to 2.98 billion yuan ($489.31 million) from 5.87 billion yuan a year earlier.

Sany competes with Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd for the top spot in the world’s biggest construction machinery market China.

Both firms have seen profits decline since 2012 as Chinese construction equipment makers wrestle with the supply glut left in the wake of Beijing’s 4 trillion yuan ($656.79 billion) stimulus program.

Sany’s Shanghai-listed shares, which have fallen 45 percent from their February highs, closed up 1.42 percent ahead of the release of its earnings, compared with a 1.48 percent climb of the benchmark index. ($1 = 6.0902 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller Editing by Miral Fahmy)

