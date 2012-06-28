China's Sany Heavy may postpone HK listing-exec

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China’s Sany Heavy Industry will postpone its planned Hong Kong listing if market conditions remain weak, the president of its parent company said on Thursday.

“If the market is not good, we will continue to delay the IPO,” Tang Xiuguo, Sany Group’s president, told reporters.

Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported in May that Sany had filed for a $2 billion Hong Kong listing, which was 40 percent lower than the $3.3 billion the construction machinery maker intended to raise last year.

Tang said the Hong Kong offering would be equivalent to 10 percent of its enlarged capital. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by John Ruwitch)