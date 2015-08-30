FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese machine maker Sany sees H1 earnings drop 75 pct
August 30, 2015 / 1:43 PM / 2 years ago

Chinese machine maker Sany sees H1 earnings drop 75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Major Chinese construction machinery maker Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd on Sunday reported a 75.6 percent fall in its first half earnings amid a sustained downturn of the domestic market.

Net income in January-June came to 334.8 million yuan ($52.42 million), compared with 1.4 billion yuan a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.

Encouraged to expand after Beijing fired up a $644 billion stimulus package in 2008, Chinese heavy equipment makers are stuck with a glut of unsold equipment, factories they do not need and tumbling earnings.

Even the $40 billion infrastructure investments pledged by the government across central, west and south Asia to as far as Greece, Russia and Oman were not a quick fix for their troubles.

Sany’s shares closed up 7.8 percent on Friday, leading a 4.9 percent gain of the benchmark index. ($1 = 6.3865 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

