China's Sany Heavy Industry to raise $2 bln in HK IPO - IFR
May 29, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

China's Sany Heavy Industry to raise $2 bln in HK IPO - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai-listed construction machinery maker Sany Heavy Industry has filed for a $2 billion Hong Kong listing, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Tuesday.

Sany Heavy filed an application for the IPO, which is 40 percent lower than the $3.3 billion it intended to raise last year, IFR said, citing sources.

The company postponed its Hong Kong IPO in September.

The IFR report quoted sources saying that Sany Heavy plans to sell 10 percent of its company capital, instead of the 15 percent it offered last year.

Sany had earlier intended to sell 1.34 billion shares at an indicative price range of HK$16.13 to HK$19.38 each.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Citic Securities International, ICBC International and Morgan Stanley are managing the share sale, the report said.

