Brazil's Sao Martinho cancels joint venture with Amyris
July 1, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Sao Martinho cancels joint venture with Amyris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Sao Martinho SA said on Wednesday that it had canceled plans for a joint venture running a plant with U.S. renewable polymers company Amyris Inc, according to a securities filing.

Conditions for the project had not been met, Sao Martinho said, adding that it would consider a new proposal from Amyris. Otherwise, contracts between the companies will expire at the end of August.

Sao Martinho said it had not yet made investments in the joint venture. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

