September 28, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

IMF says Sao Tome and Principe GDP to grow at 4 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sao Tome and Principe's economy will grow at 4 percent this year, lower than the 5 percent projected in March, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday following a mission to the country.

"This mainly reflects delays in external financing ahead of the presidential elections that were held in July," an IMF statement said. The IMF estimated that GDP growth last year was also 4 percent.

The economy of the West African island nation is driven by cocoa and increased foreign investment in tourism.

Inflation had increased to 5.5 percent at the end of August from 4.0 percent in Dec. 2015 and could remain at 5.5 percent at the end of the year, instead of the 4 percent projected earlier, the statement added. (Reporting by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

