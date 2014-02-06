FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sao Tome shortlists four companies in oil block licensing round
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 6, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

Sao Tome shortlists four companies in oil block licensing round

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO TOME, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The government of Sao Tome and Principe has short-listed four companies, including Portugal’s Galp Energia, to bid on two oil blocks in its exclusive economic zone, according to a statement released by the state oil company ANP.

The tiny Central African island nation announced its plans to open a new licensing round for its blocks 1 and 6 last month.

The statement said Petrogal, the former name of Galp, and London AIM-listed New World Oil and Gas will compete for both blocks. Blue Skies World Group is bidding on block 1, while London Global Energy is seeking to acquire block 6.

“The result of the analysis of expressions of interest will be announced shortly,” the statement said.

Sao Tome began awarding offshore blocks after signing an agreement with Nigeria in 2001 to jointly develop acreage in waters between the two countries. However, it has been slower to attribute blocks in the territorial waters surrounding its two main islands.

Sinoangol, a joint venture between China’s Sinopec and Angolan state oil company Sonangol, acquired block 2 in the exclusive economic zone last year, promising to invest $154 million to develop the concession.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.