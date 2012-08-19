FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAP eyes further buys - co-CEO in paper
August 19, 2012 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

SAP eyes further buys - co-CEO in paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - German software company SAP is considering further acquisitions after having bought U.S.-based Ariba for $4.3 billion in May, its co-chief executive told a German paper.

“Further acquisitions are possible,” Jim Hagemann Snabe told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview to be published in its Monday edition. “Our long-term growth should come two-thirds from our own reserves and one-third from acquisitions.”

He said though, that there were no concrete plans at present for any purchases.

Hagemann Snabe also said the company, the world’s largest maker of business software, was on track to meet its targets for the year.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Bernard Orr

