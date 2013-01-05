SAP CEO says China to become as important as U.S. -paper

FRANKFURT, Jan 5 (Reuters) - German business software maker SAP sees potential for one million new customers in China, five times the number it currently has world-wide, German weekly paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung said.

“China will be as important for us as the United States,” SAP’s co-Chief Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe told the paper, according to an advance extract.

Snabe said SAP wants to open the Chinese market by securing a deal with authorities to allow cloud computing services.

“We want to find a solution with Chinese authorities this year if possible,” Snabe told the paper.

As part of SAP’s growth strategy, it plans to invest around $2 billion in China by 2015. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)