SAP to recommend 10 pct dividend hike to 1.10 euros/shr
March 19, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

SAP to recommend 10 pct dividend hike to 1.10 euros/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - German business software maker SAP said on Thursday it would recommend a 10-percent dividend increase to 1.10 euros ($1) per share to its shareholders.

SAP said the proposal marked a rise in its pay-out ratio to 40 percent of its 2014 profit after tax, up from 36 percent over the previous year.

Europe’s largest software maker said in a statement it had implemented a new dividend pay-out policy. It wants to pay more than 35 percent of its profit after tax to its shareholders, up from a previous policy of paying more than 30 percent. ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

