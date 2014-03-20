FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Software maker SAP proposes dividend of 1.00 eur/shr
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 20, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 4 years ago

Software maker SAP proposes dividend of 1.00 eur/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - German business software maker SAP on Thursday proposed an annual dividend of 1.00 euro per share, up 18 percent from a year earlier, and more than expected by analysts.

Analysts had on average predicted a 0.93 euro payout per share.

SAP in January reported slowing fourth-quarter software revenue growth, citing currency effects and its shift to Internet-based services as it looks to compete with newer, nimbler rivals.

The company also said on Thursday it would ask shareholders to approve changing the company’s legal form from a German AG into a European Company, known as Societas Europaea or SE. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.