SAP to cut between 1,500-2,500 jobs as cloud takes over

STUTTGART, Germany, May 15 (Reuters) - German software company SAP is planning to cut between 1,500 and 2,500 jobs as software programmes switch to the cloud, meaning fewer onsite staff are required, a source said on Thursday.

“The number is not yet definite and there are still checks being made as to whether positions overlap or are unnecessary,” the person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, adding that the cuts would affect all regions and areas.

SAP, which employs a total of around 67,000 people, had said on Wednesday that there would be targeted job cuts, but declined to say how many.

Cloud computing allows businesses to reduce their costs by ditching bulky servers for network-based software in their own offices and using remote data centres run by technology companies such as SAP. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Philipp Halstrick and Ludwig Burger)