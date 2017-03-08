FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
SAP to offer its business apps on Google Cloud
March 8, 2017 / 5:24 PM / 5 months ago

SAP to offer its business apps on Google Cloud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - Germany's SAP is teaming up with Silicon Valley giant Google to allow customers to run SAP's big business applications on Google's cloud while offering Google's suite of web-based desktop apps to users, the company said on Wednesday.

Appearing on stage at Google's Cloud Next conference in California, Bernd Leukert, SAP's executive board member in charge of products and innovation, is set to announce the two companies also are working on joint machine learning initiatives to be unveiled at the company's own user conference in May.

SAP has moved in recent years to encourage the multinational base of corporate customers using its financial planning and other business applications to switch from traditional packaged software running on clients' own computers to cloud delivery. (Reporting By Eric Auchard)

