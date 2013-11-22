FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAP positive on long-term opportunity in Asia
#Credit Markets
November 22, 2013 / 8:50 AM / 4 years ago

SAP positive on long-term opportunity in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Business software group SAP said it felt positive about the long-term opportunity in Asia, but demand was not coming back quickly.

“We did see a return to growth in Asia-Pacific in Q3, and the good news was it was very much driven by China,” co-chief executive Jim Hagemann-Snabe said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms conference on Friday.

“I feel good about the long-term opportunity to grow dramatically in Asia. It’s not coming back really fast, and it’s a combination of macroeconomic changes, growth rates in China causing the other countries to adjust, but also we had some execution issues that we are now dealing with.”

