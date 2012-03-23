SAP eyes 100 bln euro sales mark in 20 years - magazine

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - German software group SAP expects to grow annual revenue about sevenfold over the next 20 years to 100 billion euro ($132 billion), co-chief executive Bill McDermott told a German magazine.

“We have played through the long-term scenarios and believe that SAP could reach the 100 billion euro threshold in 20 years,” monthly Manager Magazin cited McDermott as saying in an excerpt of an interview published on Friday.

SAP posted 2011 group revenue of 14.2 billion euros and has said it aimed to boost that figure to more than 20 billion euros in 2015.

Manager Magazin also cited Jim Hagemann Snabe, SAP’s other co-CEO, as saying he now expected the company may exceed its target of reaching 1 billion users with SAP products by 2015. ($1 = 0.7579 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)