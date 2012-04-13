SAP Q1 oper profit up, reiterates 2012 outlook

FRANKFURT, April 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s SAP, the world’s biggest maker of business software, said on Friday first-quarter software and software-related services revenue increased 12 percent to 2.6 billion euros ($3.43 billion), while keeping its outlook for the full year.

Operating profit was up 7 percent to 834 million in the quarter.

The company reiterated its full-year outlook.

Furthermore, SAP said it expects a strong second quarter 2012 with software revenue growth in a range of 15 to 20 percent at constant currencies and non-IFRS software and software-related service revenue growth in a range of 14 to 16 percent at constant currencies.

SAP shares pared earlier losses after the pre-announcement of Q1 figures trading 0.2 percent lower at 10.20 GMT. The company is due to publish full results on April 25. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Edward Taylor)