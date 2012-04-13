FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SAP Q1 oper profit up, reiterates 2012 outlook
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 13, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

SAP Q1 oper profit up, reiterates 2012 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s SAP, the world’s biggest maker of business software, said on Friday first-quarter software and software-related services revenue increased 12 percent to 2.6 billion euros ($3.43 billion), while keeping its outlook for the full year.

Operating profit was up 7 percent to 834 million in the quarter.

The company reiterated its full-year outlook.

Furthermore, SAP said it expects a strong second quarter 2012 with software revenue growth in a range of 15 to 20 percent at constant currencies and non-IFRS software and software-related service revenue growth in a range of 14 to 16 percent at constant currencies.

SAP shares pared earlier losses after the pre-announcement of Q1 figures trading 0.2 percent lower at 10.20 GMT. The company is due to publish full results on April 25. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Edward Taylor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.