FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC-SAP launches 2 bln euro loan refinancing
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

RLPC-SAP launches 2 bln euro loan refinancing

Alasdair Reilly

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German business software firm SAP has launched syndication of a 2 billion euro ($2.70 billion) credit facility to refinance its existing 1.5 billion euro facility, which was due to mature in December 2015, banking sources said on Tuesday.

The financing, which represent SAP’s core relationship banking facility, was launched on Monday via coordinating banks Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Helaba, one of the sources said.

SAP declined to comment.

Low deal flow has put pressure on loan pricing as banks bid aggressively on deals to win loan business, encouraging some of Europe’s top borrowers like SAP to refinance early to secure future liquidity at cheap pricing levels.

SAP’s new loan pays a margin of 20 basis points (bps) to 22.5 bps over Euribor, significantly lower than 45 bps the company achieved on its existing deal.

SAP has already tapped the loan market this year for a 1 billion euro facility that backed its acquisition of e-commerce specialist hybris. That deal, which was arranged by sole underwriter Deutsche Bank, had a one-year maturity with a one-year extension option. The dual currency loan paid 60 to 90 bps over Euribor/Libor. ($1 = 0.7406 euros) (Additional reporting by Tessa Walsh, Editing by Christopher Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.