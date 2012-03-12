FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAP invests, aims for Middle East growth
March 12, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 6 years

SAP invests, aims for Middle East growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - German business software developer SAP plans to invest $450 million in the Middle East and North Africa over the next four years as it seeks further growth beyond its mature home markets, the company said on Monday.

“SAP expects to significantly grow its MENA revenues by 2015, building on double-digit compound growth between 2008 and 2011 and establishing the region as one of the company’s top 10 growth markets globally,” SAP said in a statement.

SAP will recruit 500 additional employees and open several new offices, the company said. (Reporting by Matt Smith)

