SAP eyes "long" period of high sales growth-report
October 28, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

SAP eyes "long" period of high sales growth-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s SAP may be able to sustain high sales from software and related services for a “very long time,” co-chief executive Bill McDermott told a German newspaper.

“It’s our ambition to grow with double-digit numbers for a very long time to come,” Euro am Sonntag quoted McDermott as saying in an interview published on Sunday.

“I believe that’s possible.”

The newspaper also cited the co-CEO as saying SAP currently has no plans for further acquisitions following the purchases of cloud-computing company Ariba and Success Factors. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
